Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 209.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 539,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $91.02 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.