State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.31 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

