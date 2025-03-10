State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.64 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

