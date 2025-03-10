State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $4,971,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,836,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,391.35. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,388,170 shares of company stock worth $27,612,299 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.