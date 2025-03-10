State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.