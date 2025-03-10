State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 421,199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,138.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,412.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 130,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.08 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

