SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.