SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.
Xylem Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.