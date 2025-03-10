SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.