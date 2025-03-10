SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $151.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

