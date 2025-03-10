SBC Medical Group (SBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.
SBC Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of SBC stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About SBC Medical Group
