SBC Medical Group (SBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.

SBC Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of SBC stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.