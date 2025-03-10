Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $54.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

