Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 362.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of News by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of News stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. News Co. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.