Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Under Armour by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.7 %

UAA stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

