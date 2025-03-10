Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

