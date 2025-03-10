Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,743,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 357,078 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 148.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 94,073 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

