Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CURB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $16,013,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $16,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $12,606,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,986,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURB shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

