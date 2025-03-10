Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
Shares of MGRM stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
