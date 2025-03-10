Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $96,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $625.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total value of $22,746,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,907 shares of company stock valued at $496,008,888. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

