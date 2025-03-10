Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.