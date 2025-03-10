Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

