Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 9,182 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

