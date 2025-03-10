Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $127.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

