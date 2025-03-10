Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 759,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 225,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
Insider Activity at Bayhorse Silver
In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bayhorse Silver Company Profile
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
