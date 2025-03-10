Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 25.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,876 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Stock Up 1.7 %

GMS stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

