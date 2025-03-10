789 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after buying an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Veralto by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

