546 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

