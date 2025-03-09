US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,518 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after buying an additional 1,120,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

