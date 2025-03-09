T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 315,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,566 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 201,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Barclays cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

