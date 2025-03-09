Simmons Bank Sells 1,873 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

