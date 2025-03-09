SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $240.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $242.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

