SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $110,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

