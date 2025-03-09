SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 993.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,652,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 196,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 686,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $171,290,000 after buying an additional 188,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 6.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average is $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

