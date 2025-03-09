Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 43.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,055,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,789.72. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and have sold 76,872 shares worth $1,224,846. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

