Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.