Nwam LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 967.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

