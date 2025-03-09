Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Rayonier by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of RYN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Rayonier declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

