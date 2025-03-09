Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %
NCLH stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
