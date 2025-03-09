MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $181.05 and a 12-month high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

