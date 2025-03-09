Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $151,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

