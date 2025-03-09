Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $822,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,359.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $270,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $318,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

