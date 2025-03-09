Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $790,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Workday were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $5,608,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

