Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $241.30 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $246.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average is $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.