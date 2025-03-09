Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 475 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Roblox by 277.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Roblox by 33,875.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,255 shares of company stock worth $62,394,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

