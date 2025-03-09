Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PII stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
