Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.