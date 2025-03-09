Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 7,763 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,407,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,040.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

