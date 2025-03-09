Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,710,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,433.56. The trade was a 66.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $203.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

