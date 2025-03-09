Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,748 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crane NXT by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 985.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $54.17 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

CXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

