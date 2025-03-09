Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $40.53

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,376,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.