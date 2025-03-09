Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $499.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

